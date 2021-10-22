Emory & Henry professor featured in PBS watershed documentary

Emory & Henry College civic innovation professor and Emory, Virginia, resident Dr. Tal Stanley is featured in the new PBS documentary, “The Story of the New River.” The documentary premiered Thursday at 7 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS.

“The Story of the New River” focuses on one of the most prominent features of the Southwest Virginia landscape. By highlighting the interplay between the natural environment, the built environment and the long human culture and history along the New River, this documentary film offers an understanding of the New as older than can be measured by clock and calendar, but also as a presence that is both vibrant and urgent.

“The Story of the New River” builds on insights that have been at the core of the work of the E&H Appalachian Center for Civic Life since its founding in 1996 and every day inform and direct all of our teaching in the Interdisciplinary Program in Civic Innovation,” Stanley said. “Although it has been a long time in production, ‘The Story of the New River’ demonstrates the work ahead of us in Emory & Henry College’s Watershed Project, to tell in new ways the stories of Southwest Virginia and its people.”

Using photographs, interactive maps, diagrams, recorded oral histories, original documents and videos to draw on the perspective of many people and many histories, the Watershed Project tells stories of Southwest Virginia.