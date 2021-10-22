 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emory & Henry professor featured in PBS watershed documentary
0 comments

Emory & Henry professor featured in PBS watershed documentary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

Emory & Henry College civic innovation professor and Emory, Virginia, resident Dr. Tal Stanley is featured in the new PBS documentary, “The Story of the New River.” The documentary premiered Thursday at 7 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS.

“The Story of the New River” focuses on one of the most prominent features of the Southwest Virginia landscape. By highlighting the interplay between the natural environment, the built environment and the long human culture and history along the New River, this documentary film offers an understanding of the New as older than can be measured by clock and calendar, but also as a presence that is both vibrant and urgent.

“The Story of the New River” builds on insights that have been at the core of the work of the E&H Appalachian Center for Civic Life since its founding in 1996 and every day inform and direct all of our teaching in the Interdisciplinary Program in Civic Innovation,” Stanley said. “Although it has been a long time in production, ‘The Story of the New River’ demonstrates the work ahead of us in Emory & Henry College’s Watershed Project, to tell in new ways the stories of Southwest Virginia and its people.”

Using photographs, interactive maps, diagrams, recorded oral histories, original documents and videos to draw on the perspective of many people and many histories, the Watershed Project tells stories of Southwest Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon hires new director of community development
Local News

Abingdon hires new director of community development

Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town  this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts