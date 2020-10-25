Emory & Henry launches new counseling master’s

The mission of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program is to graduate competent entry-level clinical mental health counselors who play an active role in enhancing community wellness. Graduates will be prepared to apply to become a resident in counseling, which will provide graduates with a full range of career opportunities in a variety of settings including community mental health agencies, substance abuse treatment programs, schools, colleges, universities, rehabilitation agencies, hospitals, residential treatment programs, employee assistance programs and social service agencies.

“We have planned that this program will have an interdisciplinary focus. Our counseling students will be training alongside students enrolled in physician’s assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and nursing programs,” said Hall. “We believe that this experience will be invaluable to students and will contribute to a more holistic view of care for the clients that we serve.”