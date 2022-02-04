Emory & Henry College to build equestrian, multisport complex

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College officials announced Friday they plan to build an equestrian center and multisport athletic complex on land adjacent to Interstate 81’s Exit 26.

The projects were approved last week by members of the executive committee of the college’s board of trustees, the college said in a news release.

The equestrian center would be built on 45 acres of land across the interstate from the E&H campus. It would replace the aging facility at Exit 10 that Emory & Henry took over when Virginia Intermont College closed in 2014.

The designs for the new equestrian center feature an indoor competition riding arena, an outdoor riding arena, high-tech classroom space and tack rooms, as well as modern stalls for college horses and boarding for student horses.

E&H President John W. Wells said in a news release that the new center would be important to the already successful E&H equestrian program.

“The program has won 21 national championships under the combined E&H and VI banners and is a leader among its college competitors. A new riding and competition center will allow the successful program to continue to attract top riders, expand to meet growing demand for equine studies majors, and compete on the national stage into the future,” Wells said.

The multisport complex would be built on 100 acres on the campus side of the interstate. It would seat 800 spectators and be the new home for E&H’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as the rugby team and the newly formed track and field team.

The college currently doesn’t have a concrete estimate of the cost of the two facilities and is awaiting the approval of construction documents by Washington County, according to Mark Graham, the college’s vice president for administration and general counsel.

A fundraising campaign will be launched once they have a cost estimate, he added. There is not yet a time frame for construction.

“They’ll have those (the documents) done probably later this fall, that’ll give us time to begin working on the financing and fundraising, and so we’ll announce plans about that later,” Graham said.