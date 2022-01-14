Emory & Henry College launches video touting Health Sciences Campus

To view the video » Visit https://youtu.be/zjI9M4JJgZE

MARION, Va. — Emory & Henry College faculty experts in the health care fields of nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, clinical mental health counseling and physician assistant studies have launched a new video featuring highlights of the E&H Health Sciences Campus located in Marion, Virginia.

“We’re very proud of our outstanding teaching and learning spaces that include classrooms and clinical skills labs; multiple simulation suites with high-fidelity manikins, task trainers, and standardized patient exam rooms; a technology enhanced cadaver anatomy lab; and more. We created a video to help highlight our facilities and talented faculty to future students and families as well as to health care employers in the region,” Dr. Lou Fincher, EdD, senior vice president and dean for the School of Health Sciences, said. “Our state-of-the-art facilities are specifically designed to promote collaborative, inter-professional education across our programs, which in turn prepares our graduates to be leaders in collaborative team-based care. Our students gain valuable hands-on experience and clinical decision making skills early in their academic preparation and prior to their full-time clinical rotations. As a result, our graduates are well-prepared to make an immediate impact on health care when they enter the workforce.”

Emory & Henry’s Health Sciences Campus was launched in 2014 on the site of the former Smyth County Community Hospital. The 15-acre campus was gifted to E&H by Mountain States Health Alliance (now Ballad Health). The college has since completed two phases of renovation to repurpose the former hospital building to provide more than 100,000 square feet of instructional space for the School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing academic programs. In keeping with the Emory & Henry mission, the Health Sciences Campus also includes space for several collaborative community outreach programs, including the Mel Leaman Free Clinic, a Falls Prevention Center, Children’s Assistive Technology Services (CATS), and more. Since 2018, more than 340 students have graduated from the graduate Health Sciences programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician assistant studies.