Emory & Henry College graduates 243 seniors

EMORY, Va. — On a rainy Saturday morning, the Emory & Henry College community gathered at Fred Selfe Stadium to celebrate the achievements of the 243 students that make up the E&H graduating class of 2022.

In her senior oration, Cathryn Sweigart, who was selected to speak by her classmates, reminisced about their collective four-year journey and humorously highlighted how, despite the remoteness of Emory, Virginia, and the COVID- 19 pandemic, each of them found something unique that kept them coming back.

“All of you sitting in front of me obviously found something to keep you here. Whether that was your sports team, a roommate turned best friend, a particular professor, or your love for the school and studying, or maybe the most probable explanation, the exquisite cafeteria food?” Sweigart said. “For me, it was a group of friends who decided to create an improv club named the Lonely Pears.”

Sweigart then encouraged her fellow graduates to take what they have learned during their time at E&H with them as they go out into the world to face new challenges and have new experiences.

“No matter what is ahead of you, I encourage you to take what the school has taught you and run with it. We didn’t take all these liberal arts classes for nothing. You’re ready and full of experiences that will benefit you in the days to come,” Sweigart said.

