Emory & Henry basketball player son of ESPN hoops commentator

BY ALEXA SHOCKLEY

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Many college students grow up with their parents begging them to become lawyers and doctors, but for Emory & Henry College sophomore Patrick Antonelli, the expectations are different.

Patrick Antonelli, a point guard for the Wasps’ men’s basketball team, grew up with regionally famous college basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli as his mom.

Debbie Antonelli has many accolades, from mother of three boys to Emmy Award winner for her work on television. She played college basketball herself at North Carolina State University and now covers major events such as the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

She was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in the summer of 2021, and she is currently a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Patrick has been interviewed many times due to his mother’s work, including once when a news crew stayed in his home to capture a story about his family.

“I’m used to it now, for sure. It was a little weird at first having news stations just showing up randomly at the house, and now it’s just normal,” he said. “It was kind of weird, but it was fun at the same time.”

“It’s all basketball all the time,” the sports analyst and mother said when asked about her job after walking out of a gym where she was practicing with a team.

She said she considers herself more of a “basketball junkie” than a member of the media. She loves the game, and that passion is what she has passed on to her kids.

“I’m about the game, studying the game, breaking down the game, learning from as many coaches, being around the game, listening and watching film,” she said. “Those are the things that I do, and those are the things that Patrick gets to do with me.”

Patrick said despite some pressure to live up to his mother’s name in the basketball world, it doesn’t strain their relationship.

“There is some pressure to live up to kinda what she did, but then again, when I’m on the court, I’m not thinking about that. I’m not thinking about her in the moment,” he said. “There are times when she’ll poke fun at me like, if I miss a shot, she might say, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t have missed that shot.’ Stuff like that. We have fun with it.”

His mother said, “Patrick just wants me to be a mom, not his coach.” Patrick said his mom succeeded in that goal.

His decision to play college basketball at E&H was made on his own.

“She would say, ‘If you want to be a college basketball player, these are the things you should do, but I’m not going to make you do them,’” he said. “And then I’d go do them on my own, and now I’m here. Whatever she did worked.”

Although she did not pressure her son to play college basketball, she does ferociously support her son. She spoke to Ben Thompson, who is now Patrick’s coach at E&H, when he was being recruited.

“When Ben called me to talk to me about Patrick, I told him I would give him two assessments. I’d give him the coach assessment, and then I’d give him the mom assessment,” she said. “From a coaching standpoint, I told him that Patrick can make every play, and I gave him a strong assessment of his skill set … and then from a mom standpoint, I told him what kind of character he would bring to the program. He’d be a good student. He’d be a hard worker.”

Debbie spoke more on Patrick’s hard work saying, “he has a very high IQ” and he “sees the game at a very high level.” Patrick has always been the shortest player on the team growing up, but that did not stop him from practicing.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to be able to be relevant. … He worked on his strength and conditioning, and now he has a 40-inch vertical [jump],” Debbie said. “He can dunk, and I didn’t know that that would ever happen for him. He gets all the credit for it.”

Patrick found E&H through a friend of a friend. After a few visits, he found he loved the campus and the guys on the team. He committed to Emory & Henry in the fall of 2020.

He was able to experience many things most kids don’t as a kid. His mother anticipated his 10th birthday gift would be his favorite. That year, she took her son on a “field trip” to a basketball practice at the College of Charleston, where he got to meet head coach Rick Pitino and several players on his favorite team, the Louisville Cardinals.

“Any parent would try to use their resources to help their kids have a good experience, and that’s all that I’m trying to do,” she said.

Patrick shared that another of his favorite memories was attending the Nike Peach Jam.

“All the big D1 women’s head coaches would be there, and I got to meet just about every D1 women’s coach there because my mom knows them all,” he said. “It’s just really cool meeting all of those people.”

Patrick had a lot of opportunities to have unique experiences with his mother, but now he is making new memories of basketball with his team at E&H. Most recently, he and his teammates traveled to New York City to play in the Barclays Center.

“We actually played on my birthday, so that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” he said. “I’d never been to New York before either, so when I walked into Times Square, I was amazed by everything — all the lights, all the people walking around.”

Patrick is from the city. The move from Charleston, South Carolina, to a small town like Emory has been an adjustment. However, his teammates have been a bright spot in the transition.

“I loved my high school teammates, and I didn’t know if I would love my college teammates the same, but they’re all like one group now. They’re all my brothers,” he said. “You gotta have those people that you’re really close with, and you love, it makes everything a lot easier in college.”

Patrick said his teammates know about his mom’s role in the sports world, and it has not affected their relationship.

“I don’t like to talk about it much because I don’t want to give off that perception of, you know, ‘Oh, my mom’s an ESPN analyst,’ you know how people could think of that,” he said. “So, I don’t usually say anything unless someone brings it up to me. And when they did, I would just tell them what she did, and they’d usually say, ‘Oh, that’s so cool,” and I say, ‘Yeah, it’s a lot of fun.’”

Another adjustment for Patrick has been moving from being a star player in high school to a player who is often assisting on plays in college.

“At my high school, I was like a scorer, but in college I’m not that anymore, which I’m OK with because I know my role on the team,” he said.

He takes pride in his role on the team now.

“I think I just try to do all the little things like play defense super hard, try to find the next pass, find the open guy, just do all the things that aren’t like the big highlight plays — which I’m fine with. I mean, I love it,” he said. “We’re winning, 12 and 4 this year so something has got to be working.”

He also appreciates that his mom comes to as many of his college games as she can considering her busy schedule following teams of her own.

“She tries to do her schedule around my games … which I really appreciate because she really doesn’t have to do that because she has to work, but it’s awesome,” he said. “Most of the time I don’t even know if she’s coming. I just look up, and I see her and think, ‘Oh, my mom’s here, I didn’t know you were coming,’ and know she probably just got off a plane an hour ago.”

His mother also spoke of balancing her busy schedule with watching her son’s games, whether she makes it to campus “fresh off the red eye” or watches them online with her husband, Frank.

While he plays out the rest of his sophomore season, Patrick is focusing on his sport and his sports management major, both experiences he hopes to use as a college basketball coach one day.

“I want to go to grad school and be a grad assistant, hopefully learn as much as possible and work my way up to become a head coach,” he said.