Emory & Henry agricultural research receives nearly $53K in grants

Agricultural research in Southwest Virginia by Emory & Henry College is among the recipients of grants announced Thursday by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
GROW(TH): The Business of Agriculture in Southwest Virginia has received $52,950 in state grant money, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
This will benefit the counties of Smyth and Washington and the towns of Abingdon, Glade Spring and Saltville.
With the money, E&H’s College of Business will complete a feasibility study of an innovation hub for an agriculture initiative, the release states.
This will support ongoing agriculture-related entrepreneurship education through a set of distinct, custom programs that will drive workforce growth, Northam announced.
This grant was part of a package of economic boosts announced Thursday by Northam — with a total allocation of more than $7.7 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to advance community economic recovery efforts.
The Appalachian Council for Innovation Business Continuity and Resiliency received a grant of $68,500.
This regional grant benefits the counties of Bland, Wythe and Tazewell and the towns of Bluefield and Wytheville.
The Appalachian Council for Innovation, in partnership with the Appalachian Council of Business Leaders, Small Business Development Centers and others will take a three-tiered approach to provide access to information and resources, according to a release.
This strategy includes the implementation of community-based educational events, business continuity, and resilience assessments gap analysis.
It also involves input from the health care community to help guide businesses moving forward through the COVID-19 crisis, according to the release.
In all, Northam announced funding to 14 projects focused on economic diversification, workforce development, talent pipelines, economic resiliency and business-ready sites, according to a release.
“As Virginia’s economy continues to surge, it’s important that every part of the state shares in that success,” Northam said in a release.
“These grants support projects that drive local and regional economic growth, spurring innovation and creating jobs in our communities across the commonwealth,” Northam said.