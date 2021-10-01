Emory & Henry agricultural research receives nearly $53K in grants

Agricultural research in Southwest Virginia by Emory & Henry College is among the recipients of grants announced Thursday by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

GROW(TH): The Business of Agriculture in Southwest Virginia has received $52,950 in state grant money, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

This will benefit the counties of Smyth and Washington and the towns of Abingdon, Glade Spring and Saltville.

With the money, E&H’s College of Business will complete a feasibility study of an innovation hub for an agriculture initiative, the release states.

This will support ongoing agriculture-related entrepreneurship education through a set of distinct, custom programs that will drive workforce growth, Northam announced.

This grant was part of a package of economic boosts announced Thursday by Northam — with a total allocation of more than $7.7 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to advance community economic recovery efforts.

The Appalachian Council for Innovation Business Continuity and Resiliency received a grant of $68,500.

This regional grant benefits the counties of Bland, Wythe and Tazewell and the towns of Bluefield and Wytheville.