Emmanuel Episcopal invites community to Christmas celebration
Emmanuel Episcopal invites community to Christmas celebration

BRISTOL, Va. — Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia is inviting local residents and visitors to its Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 25.

The event is being held from 2-4 p.m. at the church, at 760 Cumberland St.

Due to COVID-19, the church won’t be able to safely provide a meal for the second year in a row. However, the church will be open, and the community can join in singing carols and other music.

Those attending will receive gift bags.

For updates on the event, check out the church website at www.emmanuelbristol.org.

For additional information, contact the church at 276-669-9488 or emmanuelbristol@gmail.com.

