Emmanuel Episcopal holds 40th annual Christmas celebration

Christmas was a bit different Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia.

The historic congregation held its 40th annual Christmas celebration in the church parking lot underneath a tent. For the past four decades, the Cumberland Street church with the iconic red door has served a large festive dinner inside.

“Because of the continued risk of COVID, we could not host the Christmas dinner,” said the Rev. Joe Dunagan. “Our plan had been instead a Christmas open house.”

The church first held a Christmas dinner in 1981. In the wake of the recession that year and with unemployment and inflation soaring, late parishioner and Bristol businessman Jack Trayer recognized the need to offer assistance to families in the area. With the cooperation of then rector, George Bunn, Trayer funded the first dinner and remained an active benefactor and participant in the event until his death in 2006.

Trayer’s wife, Loretta, and many church volunteers have carried on the annual tradition.

Last year, however, the spread of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of community events and other large gatherings. Emmanuel’s congregation canceled its annual dinner in 2020.