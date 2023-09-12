BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR Truck Series drivers Jake Garcia and Christian Eckes — not long removed from the classroom themselves — and a University of Northwestern Ohio representative visited Bristol’s Tennessee High School on Tuesday.

Garcia, 18 and Eckes, 22, participated in a question-and-answer session, met with students from the high school and Bristol Tennessee Middle, and signed autographs.

During the Q&A on Tuesday, Tennessee High student Isaac Frye and Tennessee High faculty member Bill McLaughlin asked Garcia and Eckes a series of questions about their experiences as up-and-coming NASCAR drivers.

“I thought it was really cool to be up there and hang around those guys and get to talk to them and get to know it — to learn a little more about the experience of racing,” Frye said after the event.

Eckes, 22, who won the most recent NASCAR Truck Series race last week at Kansas Speedway, is part of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team alongside Garcia. He explained that he got into NASCAR after his parents took him to watch their family friend compete.

“My parents knew somebody that raced in the lower division and, one night, we went and watched him,” Eckes said. “I thought it’d be fun and was decent enough to have some fun, and here we are now.”

Eckes, who is currently in second place in the Craftsman Truck Series standings in the NASCAR Playoffs, detailed how they prepare before races by watching film, taking care of their diets and working out. He also emphasized the importance of practicing on the simulator.

“It’s [simulator] really helpful not only for learning a track but as well as making changes and trying to improve the vehicle itself. So every time we prepare, it’s definitely a key component,” he said.

Eckes also discussed some of the dangers of racing by recalling an accident he had a couple of years ago on the high speed 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

“I wrecked in Texas a couple years ago. I got a pretty bad concussion, lost some vision in my eyes,” Eckes said. “I’ve been fortunate to find something I’m passionate about. I feel like I can continue, so I’m more focused on plan A than plan B.”

Garcia, 18, who graduated high school in May, credited the movie ‘Cars’ and his time growing up watching NASCAR on TV as his reasons for pursuing a career in racing.

He highlighted how important it is to meet young NASCAR fans and talk to them about his experiences so far.

“Getting kids into NASCAR is always great,” Garcia said.

The event concluded with Trey Becker, director of business management for the University of Northwestern Ohio, talking about the various motorsports-focused degrees and opportunities the college offers to students who are interested in pursuing a career in racing.

UNOH, a private institution with about 4,000 students, offers some unique motorsports-focused programming through its College of Applied Technologies and internship opportunities in professional motorsports, including NASCAR, ARCA, NHRA, Late Model Dirt Series and Monster Jam.