Work is ahead of schedule at new school

BRISTOL, Va. — Work on the city’s new intermediate elementary school is ahead of schedule with the exception of a new access road.

Exterior and interior walls are being erected, utility infrastructure is going into place and initial concrete floors are being poured in the nearly 100,000-square-foot $27 million structure. Superintendent Keith Perrigan briefed the city School Board on the progress during its Monday meeting.

“We have been blessed, as we’ve started construction, to have great weather. Our contracting team is working as hard as they can to take full advantage of that,” Perrigan said. “We’re way ahead of several areas.

“The only concern that we have currently is the access road coming in. Obviously it's Bristol and we hit some rock, but they’re working their way through that,” he said. “We should have a new parking lot paved by the end of this week or early next week. We’ve got walls going up and floors being poured. It’s great to see that progress.”

Grading is nearly complete for the new parking area on the south side of the new building.

Perrigan said the contractor is bringing in different equipment to address issues with a rock seam in an area where the access road is scheduled to be built across Suncrest Park.

“To see it coming together and seeing just how large of a footprint it’s going to have, we’re going to have all kinds of space to serve our community,” he said.

In conjunction with construction, Van Pelt Elementary’s old playground equipment was removed, but plans to reuse it were scrapped because it was no longer usable.

“We’ll have new equipment for the new school but, in the interim we’re waiting to hear from the teachers and staff at Van Pelt about what they need. We bought some things, but we’ve been hearing there are some additional needs and Mr. [Principal Jared] Rader is putting a plan together to address that.”

The board continued its recent deliberations about reinstating the International Baccalaureate program, which was once offered at Virginia High. Much of Monday’s discussion centered on offering the program to all students at the elementary level.

“Based on the discussion we had tonight it seems like there is more consensus starting young, building up and having a full-fledged program somewhere down the road,” Perrigan said.

Plans call for some teachers to visit another school that offers the IB program to better evaluate how it could work here.

“IB in high school is much more specialized and deals with a smaller group of students. At the elementary level, every student is part of the IB process. It will look different for every student based on their academic level,” Perrigan said. “This is the magic we’re all looking for is how can we teach kids how to think on their own and to solve problems but still cover everything they have to do on an SOL test.”

In other matters the board approved a one-time bonus of $1,000 for each full-time school employee and $500 for each part-time employee. The total cost is $450,000 with nearly $247,000 coming from the state for positions funded through the Standards of Quality program. The balance is from a combination of federal, state lottery and local funds, Perrigan told the board.