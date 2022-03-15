William King Museum of Art summer camp registrations now open

Registration for William King Museum of Art’s 2022 summer camp is now open for children and teens 4 to 18 years old. The camp will run Monday through Friday, June 13 to June 29.

Teen camp, for teens ages 13 to 18, is $150 per week. Six weeks of topics including printmaking, ceramics, stop motion animation, anime and manga, graphic design and drone photography will be offered.

Youth camp, for children ages 7 to 12, is $125 per week. Early Childhood Camp, for children ages 4 to 6, is $100 per week.

In June, children will explore the cultural heritage of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. In July, campers will explore global art and world history. At the end of every week, kids’ creations will be put on display in an exhibit in the children’s wing.

Discounts for Teen Camp are available for museum members, families registering two or more teens, and families registering a teen for multiple camp weeks. Discounts for Youth Camp and Early Childhood Camp are available for museum members. Early Childhood Camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the other two camps will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register for WKMA Summer Art Camp online at williamkingmuseum.org/summer-camps/ or by calling (276) 628-5005 ext. 114 for Youth Camp or ext. 109 for Teen Camp.