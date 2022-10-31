Watch Now - Grundy grad returns with NASCAR friends to show benefits of STEM education

GRUNDY, Va. — Students from throughout Buchanan Country expressed a mix of wonder and surprise Monday morning over the rumble of a NASCAR engine.

Ranson Owens enjoyed the show.

The 20-year-old graduate of Grundy High School and the NASCAR Technical Institute returned to his alma mater to share his success story and tout the benefits of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related technician training.

“It’s awesome to see the excitement and passion in the reaction of these kids,” Owens said. “I really hope this program has an impact.”

Owens and representatives from the Universal Technical Institute talked to the students, who were also treated to displays and demonstrations including a dirt bike, virtual welder, CNC machine, and other STEM-related training tools.

Mike Blankenship, local admissions marketing manager for UTI, said Owens is a role model for the STEM program.

“Ranson is a low-key superstar,” Blankenship said. “He put forth maximum effort in our program every day and it paid off.”

Owens, now working for the famed Roush Yates Engines operation, graduated from the Mooresville, North Carolina, campus of the NASCAR Technical Institute in just 15 months. UTI and NTI are affiliated.

Tackling intensive courses in areas ranging from engine chassis and fabrication to welding, Owens earned pins for ranking at the top of his class in 20 of the 21 courses he studied.

For Owens, the first step on his path to NASCAR was watching advertisements for UTI on the Monster Jam television show. Monster Jam is a fast-paced touring series that appears across the world and involves 12,000-pound monster trucks with dynamic drivers.

“I started attending monster truck shows with my father at age 3,” Owens said. “I was intrigued by the whole concept, especially the NASCAR connection with UTI.”

Two weeks before graduating from NTI, Owens earned an interview with officials from Roush Yates. He now works in the camshaft and lifter division for the team, which prepares engines for all race cars in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series.

“I eventually want to work in the engine building, engineering or (engine) dyno side of the sport,” Owens said. “My job actually doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Erica Owens, who serves as the guidance counselor at Grundy High School, has been a longtime supporter.

“We’re very proud of Ranson,” Erica Owens said. “He’s always been determined and had a plan.”

According to Grundy math teacher Christina Bane, Owens stood out in class for his analytical mindset.

“We knew Ranson was special, and we knew he was going to do great things in life,” Bane said.

Owens also credited his parents for setting him on an ambitious path. Randy Owens, Ranson’s father, worked four decades in underground mines as a mechanic and electrician.

“My parents wanted me to pursue my dreams, and my father encouraged me to try a new direction,” Ranson said. “But Grundy will always be home and I try to come back at least once a month.”

In his fast-paced, high-stress job, Owens is associated with drivers and leaders from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing along with industry trend setters such as Team Penske.

“Jack Roush comes in the shop every so often,” Owens said, in reference to the team founder. “And when Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 at the start of this season, he came by with the trophy and doughnuts.”

Nearly 1,000 students from every high school in Buchanan County attended Monday’s presentation.

Hurley High School senior football player Logan Hopkins can relate to the Owens’ background. Hopkins’ father also works underground in the mines.

“I want to have a job as diesel mechanic, or in engineering,” Hopkins said. “I’m interested to see how things work and are put together on the technical side, so this program today was fun.”