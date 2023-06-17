Grading scales are potentially set to change in Washington County, Virginia, for the 2023-2024 academic years.

The school board has passed a first reading of a plan to transition to a 10—point grading scale at its meeting on June 5.

Moving to a 10-point grading scale would change from a seven-point scale, though this grading scale would also set 90 to 100 for an “A,” which would actually be 11 points for an “A.”

The score of 100 would be considered “perfection,” said Superintendent Brian Ratliff. “It is an 11-point scale for the A scale. After that, it’s a 10-point scale.”

This change would impact grade-point averages, as well as how the school system will determine a valedictorian and salutatorian, said Jeff Noe. assistant superintendent for schools in Washington County, Virginia.

This could also affect who would be selected to be speakers at school graduations, as based on grade-point averages, Noe said.

Exams and assessment process would also be affected, Noe said.

This grading scale would not affect weighted grades in advanced placement classes, according to Noe.

Middle school counselors will remain vital for students to help plan what courses they take from grades 9 to 12, said Ratliff.

The school board is scheduled to meet again for a regular meeting on July 17.

