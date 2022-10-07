Washington County School Superintendent to retire in 2023

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Virginia school Superintendent Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the end of Thursday's School Board meeting.

It will be effective July 1, 2023, according to a written statement from the county School Board.

“Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, staff and community was the driving force behind our success year after year. His foresight and proactive planning have put our district in a strong position for success moving forward," board Chair J. Sanders Henderson III said in the statement.

The board expressed its "utmost" gratitude for Ratliff's 10 years of service.

Ratliff has done a "tremendous job" over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a global pandemic and all the challenges that came along with it, according to the board's statement, which was sent to area news media at 9:30 p.m.

Ratliff will serve until next July. The School Board will determine in the near future the timeline for securing a new superintendent, with the intent to have individual in place by July 2023, according to the statement.

Ratliff was named Region 7 Superintendent of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year. He also served as state president of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents for 2017-2018. In 2009, he was awarded the Excellence in Education Leadership Award from the University of Virginia.

He has taught internationally and is an accomplished graduate adjunct professor, teaching in the areas of educational research, school-community relations, public school administration, policy and curriculum and instruction, according to the statement.

He has served on the board of VACORP from 2018 to present and currently serves on the boards of Johnston Memorial Hospital and Virginia Highlands Community College.