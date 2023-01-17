Washington County honors teachers of the year

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County School Board recognized teachers of the year across the county during Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Brian Ratliff and Assistant Superintendent Jeff Noe thanked supporters who attended Monday’s meeting.
“This is an opportunity to recognize those people in the system who exemplify what it is to be a teacher; a true educator, someone who truly loves what they do,” Noe said. “Even further, if they are chosen by their peers, then they have that representation. So to have the respect that they have garnered is something that is worthy of noticing.”
This year’s honorees include Jessica Hendrickson, Abingdon Elementary; Donna Dwyer, Greendale Elementary; Jackie Smith, High Point Elementary; Meredith Doan, Meadowview Elementary; Tina Parks, Rhea Valley Elementary; Denise Gobble, Valley Institute Elementary; and Alicia Jones, Watauga Elementary.
Middle school teachers of the year include Kelly Heaton, Damascus Middle; Madison McClanahan, E.B. Stanley Middle; Ashton Morris, Wallace Middle; and Brianna Atwood, Glade Spring Middle.
High school honorees include Tonya Farmer, Abingdon High School; Susan Davenport, John S. Battle High School; Beth Delp, Patrick Henry High School; Brent Mossholder, Holston High School; and Lisa Fannon, Washington County Career and Technical Center
Tonya Farmer was also named the school system’s teacher of the year.
