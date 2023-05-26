Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Va. — Cheers, shouts and applause came from every corner of the Bearcat Den on Friday as Virginia High School’s 153-member graduating class celebrated during its commencement ceremony.

The seniors, who endured a global pandemic for some half their time in high school and other challenges during their four years, had much to celebrate. They cumulatively earned nearly $675,000 in scholarships, earned significant sports, music and academic accolades and many of them participated in the new Bearcat Bridge work skills program.

“As a member of this graduating class, I can honestly say I am proud of every one of you guys, “ Valedictorian Brenden Michael Lawson said. “As you walk across this stage, take your diploma and move on with the next chapter of your life don’t be afraid to stand up. And don’t live your life in fear of how people see you. In this life we only have one option — to keep living — for yourself. Don’t live for someone else because you only live once … Congratulations to the invincible class of 2023.”

Salutatorian Anna Stacy also expressed her support for her classmates who she termed “resilient.”

“These last four years have been anything but a walk in the park. We’ve all been faced with so many trials of our own but here we are at the end of the road. However, through it all — the good, the bad, the beautiful and everything in between — we persevered,” Stacy said. “While I know you’re all so ready to take that next step in your future, let’s spend today in the present. Let’s celebrate one another.”

Students who comprised the top 10 academically were recognized during the ceremony. In addition, senior Joseph Field was recognized for also completing a college associate’s degree while at VHS and six seniors received one-year college certificates.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC