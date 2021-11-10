VHCC breaks ground on Advanced Technology and Workforce Development Center on campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VHCC’s welding and diesel technology programs have been offered in off-campus locations, Crowe said.

The new facility is slated to provide on-campus instruction for students in those programs, as well as convenient access to campus resources, Crowe said.

Specifically, the new building will provide instructional space and industrial laboratories, as well as several mixed-use areas for student collaboration, a conference room and space for promoting technical occupations in high demand within the communities served by VHCC, Crowe said.

Eddie Fultz, VHCC’s instructor of welding for the past seven years, said training the students on campus will allow the programs to expand while also keeping students motivated and connected.

“We’re striving to give our students every possible advantage,” said Fultz.

The building is funded by private contributions, grant awards and institutional funds, Crowe said.

Even so, college officials like Hutchison said during Tuesday’s groundbreaking celebration that donations to the project are welcome.

“The work of Virginia Highlands is supported by an incredibly generous community,” said Laura Pennington, VHCC vice president of institutional advancement.

“We’re grateful for the confidence our alumni, private supporters and funding partners have placed in this project by investing to make the Advanced Technology and Workforce Development Center a reality,” Pennington said. “We hope today is just one of many firsts. On Wednesday, we will begin to see the first of steel beams going up.”

