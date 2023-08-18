WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise this week welcomed its largest class of the past decade, with 392 first year students and 102 transfer students.

UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry eagerly welcomed all students during an on-campus ceremony, highlighting that the class of 2027 will be also be the most diverse class in the last decade. With students from 12 different states in addition to Virginia, including: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Ten countries outside of the United States are represented, including Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Croatia, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

James E. Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, sent a message saying, “My hope for all of you is that you take advantage of all of the opportunities in front of you — to learn new skills and knowledge, to meet new people, to make new friends, to make mistakes and try again, to change your mind, to grow and to find something you are passionate about.”

Logan Smith, a senior from Lebanon, Va., will serve as president of UVA Wise’s Student Government Association. He encouraged the class of 2027 to get involved, saying, “Students, it is time to step up and buy into these exciting new ideas that our staff has worked relentlessly on. This means showing up to these events and bringing a friend, encouraging one another to pursue extracurriculars or research, or even something as simple as liking and sharing a promotional post for an event. Our commitment means working with our dedicated faculty and staff to enhance our college experiences and utilizing the rich resources on our campus.”

Savannah Burdsal, a senior from Virginia Beach, Va., was then inducted as the Honor Court Chair.

Tom Costa, dean of faculty affairs and professor of history, introduced several new, full-time faculty, including Gurkan Akalin and Cherry Brewer in Business and Economics; Yasasya Mohottalalage and Meenal Chaudhari in Mathematics and Computer Science; Katherine Everhart in Social Sciences; Francesca Pase in Education; and Chrissy Hall and Allison Scherer in Natural Sciences.

“As a faculty it is our job to challenge you, but we will also help you. Don’t put yourself into a safe box of what you can and can’t do. Challenge yourself,” Hannah Ryan, associate professor of music, told the students.