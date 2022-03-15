 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa-Wise opens campus to college-bound high school students

UVA Wise Logo

College-bound high school students and their families are invited to a Prospective Student Day at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVa-Wise) Saturday, April 16.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. in Cantrell Hall. After the welcome reception, students can tour the campus, learn about admissions and financial aid and enjoy a tailgating-themed lunch in Smith Dining Commons. Following lunch, students can participate in intramurals and other activities on Henson Lawn with UVa-Wise’s Student Recreation team.

Attendees are also invited to watch the UVa-Wise women’s lacrosse team take on Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, or watch the UVa-Wise baseball team face Limestone University of Gaffney, South Carolina, in a doubleheader at Burchell Stallard Field.

Registration is encouraged at www.uvawise.edu/prospective-student-day.

