UVa-Wise Army ROTC to commemorate Sept. 11 anniversary
UVa-Wise Army ROTC to commemorate Sept. 11 anniversary

WISE, Va. — The Army ROTC program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will commemorate this year’s Sept. 11 anniversary in several ways, the college said in a news release.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, the Fighting Cavs will continue their tradition of hiking up to Flag Rock in Norton to replace the landmark’s flag, the release states. A reception at the Norton Expo Center will follow at 10:15 a.m., honoring police, firefighters and other individuals whose service on 9/11 and following that tragedy continues to bring safety and security during challenging times, the release states.

Later Saturday, when UVa-Wise takes on East Tennessee State University in a football matchup in Johnson City, the Army ROTC program will present a video compilation honoring armed forces and first responders. The video will highlight student, employee and alumni service members.

