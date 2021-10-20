 Skip to main content
University of Tennessee president visits Healing Hands Health Center
top story

University of Tennessee president visits Healing Hands Health Center

UT President Randy Boyd

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd visits Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

 Contributed Photo

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd made a stop at Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday to celebrate the organization’s six-year partnership with the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry.

UT dental students provide care for local residents seeking dental services through the Healing Hands program.

Healing Hands is a model the university hopes to use in other locations around the state.

Boyd was on the Everywhere You Look UT tour in Northeast Tennessee, which included stops in Unicoi, Mountain City, Bristol and Elizabethton.

According to statistics from the university, more than 4,000 students, alumni and employees are affiliated with UT in Sullivan County, providing an estimated economic impact of $7 million.

