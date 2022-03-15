 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two high school students given DAR Good Citizens Award

The Fort Chiswell Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) named two local high school seniors, Julia Crowder of John S. Battle High School and Amelia Austin of Virginia High School, winners of the 2021-2022 DAR Good Citizens Award.

Each year, students are nominated by their teachers and elected by their peers in the senior class on the basis of their dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The winners will be writing essays to be entered into district competition.

The essay topic this year is “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” and it asks “How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) help support our nation?”

