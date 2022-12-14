Twin Cities Lions Club delivers furry friends to elementary school students

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Twin Cities Lions Club members delivered around 300 stuffed animals to four elementary schools in Bristol, Virginia, Wednesday.

Pat Burns, a member of the Bristol Twin Cities Lions Club, explained the stuffed animal project began last year when he was contacted by Greg McPeak, who runs the local PetSmart and was a former basketball player under Burns when he was the coach at George Wythe High School, about donating stuffed animals to kids in the Bristol community.

"Last year before Christmas, he was telling me about what they do, they collect these things, and they give them to hospitals for children and all that, he said coach 'but I got such an abundance of them if you help me give them out to somebody I would really appreciate it," Burns said. "So, we did it last year and delivered them, and the principals said the kids loved them and got excited about them, and we got letters."

Jared Rader, the principal of Van Pelt Elementary School, thanked the members of the Bristol Twin Cities Lions Club and highlighted that watching kids receive the stuffed animals has quickly become one of his favorite moments of the year.

"It was probably one of the single most positive events I've seen and experienced as a principal," Rader said. "Kids need it and things that kids get, as far as gifts and ability really to hug an animal and have a friend. It's a powerful thing, and sometimes if there's not an adult around and a kid has a stuffed animal that is clean for them and brand new, it's gonna be a valuable tool that we don't even realize."

The stuffed animals were also delivered to Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Washington-Lee Elementary, and Highland View Elementary.