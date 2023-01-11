Tudor says third-grade retention law should be revised

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Tennessee law placing pass-fail repercussions on a single test for third graders continues to receive criticism.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Bristol, Tennessee’s Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor was asked what the law means for the system. “It’s detrimental,” she said.

“If we are going to retain, the best time to retain is when they're kindergarten or first graders,” Tudor said. “Research shows that anything really beyond that is not effective, and in general retention is not very effective.”

Tudor said the intent behind the law is good — to ensure students are reading at grade level — but basing retention on the result of one assessment is flawed, she said.

“For example, our current fourth graders, last year's third graders, had this law been in place, we had probably 40-some percent of our students who passed that test, which means upwards of 50 percent of our students, without appropriate interventions, would have been retained,” Tudor said.

The Sullivan County Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday night calling on state legislators to amend the law and give districts control over retention decisions. The law, which mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third graders who don’t pass the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test, says students who aren't proficient must be retained if no remedial action is taken.

Under the new law, which went into effect this school year, just 68% of Sullivan County's third graders would be proficient, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

Students can re-test in the summer, but without a proficient score, mandatory tutoring in fourth grade and/or summer camp is required, depending on their score. Students who are English language learners with less than two years of ELA instruction, students who have already been retained and those with a disability impacting reading may be promoted.

Tudor said Tuesday she hopes the general assembly will revisit and tweak the law, which she feels restricts local control and misses multiple data points.

“I think we need to trust our educators and have a collaborative conversation with parents and teachers,” Tudor said. “The teachers and the parents know those children the best.”