Tudor: 100+ third graders at risk of retention

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 100 third graders in Bristol Tennessee City Schools are considered to be at risk of retention, the district’s director said last week.

Based on recent benchmark assessments used to predict student success, about 40%, or 112, of the district’s third graders risk being held back, according to data from Thursday’s school board work session. Last school year across grades K-5, the system retained just two percent, or 28, of its students.

The possibility of retaining a large number of third graders this year is due to Tennessee’s new controversial third grade retention law, which mandates third graders pass the English Language Arts portion of their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, test, or else be subject to specific pathways to promotion.

Steps for the non-proficient, or students who score “below” or “approaching” expectations, include nearly perfect attendance at summer camp and/or yearlong tutoring in fourth grade, depending on their score.

Students who score “below” must do both, while “approaching” students can take either pathway to prevent retention. If students who aren’t proficient do not follow the state-mandated interventions and demonstrate growth, retention is required.

English language learners with less than two years of instruction, students who have already been retained and those with a disability affecting reading may be exempt. As a new legislative session gets underway in Nashville, state lawmakers are being pressured to revisit the law. BTCS Director Dr. Annette Tudor has called the law detrimental to students.

Placing so much weight on a single test is a flawed approach to retention, according to Tudor, who also feels there should be more local control over retention decisions.

Tudor said last week she is not optimistic the law is going away, but is hoping state legislators consider different pathways.

“I just think it’s reacting to a problem, rather than preventing a problem,” Tudor said. “We need to really focus our resources earlier and more intently on early grades.”