THS graduation rate down since pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Following two consecutive years of decline, high school graduation rates in Tennessee rebounded last school year to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

A new report shows 89.8% of Tennessee’s high school seniors graduated on time during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. That’s an increase of 1.1% from a year ago, but up just 0.1% from 2018-19, per TDOE data.

Locally, Tennessee High School’s graduation rate has been 90.2% each of the past two years, which is about 3% lower than what it was prior to 2020, based on department numbers.

From the perspective of THS Principal Kim Kirk, graduation rates are more than just percentages and represent students who all experience varying circumstances throughout their education.

“With graduation rate, you can't always look at the numbers and pinpoint one issue,” Kirk said. “We look at many factors. For example, we had a 6% increase in special education students in this year's cohort who did not graduate with a regular diploma as compared to 2019-2020. That makes an impact.”

Kirk also acknowledged that the impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect graduation rates.

“With families suffering financially and moving in and out of the area, we've seen more transiency,” Kirk said. “If students leave our school, and we can't track them down, they count as a drop-out. Also, some students have felt the financial pressure to quit school and work a full-time job. Numerous factors surrounding the pandemic have taken a toll on students' mental health, and we will continue to work to put as many supports in place as we can to address those needs.”

High School Graduation Rates from 2019 to 2022 (Source: TDOE) School Year State of Tennessee Tennessee High School 2021-2022 89.8% 90.2% 2020-2021 88.7% 90.2% 2019-2020 89.6% 93.1% 2018-2019 89.7% 93.7%