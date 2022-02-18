Three-part community-building event set for Lincoln Theatre

EMORY, Va. — The “A Beginner’s Mind” – C.H.A.T.S. (Connecting Humans and Telling Stories) event kicks off the first of a three-part series Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Led by a partnership between Emory & Henry College’s Appalachian Center for Civic Life and Marion’s Appalachian Community Connectors, this interactive event aims to bring together students, local organizations and community leaders to participate in thoughtful discussions about building community.

“We’re so excited for this opportunity to bring all kinds of different folks together for interesting, trust-building conversations,” Bradley Hartsell, who works for the E&H Appalachian Center and is an organizer of the event, said. “When people talk about knowing your neighbor and better understanding your community, we think our C.H.A.T.S. events embody that spirit.”

Following “A Beginner’s Mind,” two more events will be held to continue the discussion series. The second, held on March 28, will be “Challenging Assumptions.” The third, held on April 18, will be “The Third-Chair Perspective.”

Masks will be required to be worn indoors until further notice.