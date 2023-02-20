Three educators are set to represent Bristol Tennessee City Schools in this year’s Tennessee Teacher of the Year selection process.

BTCS announced last week its 2023 District Teachers of the Year are Christy Boggs, Amanda Varney and April Trivett. The three were chosen via vote by the district leadership team from a pool of eight district-wide nominees, one from each school, based on criteria from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Boggs, a first-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary, was selected in the grades PreK-4 category.

Growing up the child of two teachers, Boggs was influenced by education early on. This is her 16th year teaching, 10 of which have been at Anderson Elementary. A native of Knoxville and a graduate of Johnson Bible College, Boggs finds inspiration in the impact teachers can have on students.

“I teach to change lives,” Boggs said in the announcement from BTCS. “If I pour into my students knowledge, kindness, and self-confidence, it will only make our world a better place. My hope is that they grow up aspiring to be whatever they want and be decent humans to those around them.”

Varney, a seventh-grade math teacher who has taught at Tennessee Middle School since 2014, is the district’s grades 5-8 recipient.

A Bristol, Tennessee native, Varney holds a degree in technical and professional communication from King University and a master of arts in teaching from East Tennessee State University. She is also currently working on a Comprehensive Special Education K-12 endorsement and Special Education Interventionist endorsement from the University of Tennessee.

After college, Varney became an educational assistant at an elementary school and was inspired to pursue a teaching career.

“I discovered that I really loved it and wanted to be a part of the teaching and learning community,” Varney said in the announcement. “When I finally became a teacher, I really appreciated the relationships that we build and the connections we make with students and families and each other … I feel like if you make an impact on one student’s life, it is all worth it.”

Trivett, a teacher of English, creative writing and journalism at the Tennessee Online Public School, is the grades 9-12 recipient.

After moving to Bristol in middle school, Trivett went on to earn an English degree and a master of arts in teaching from ETSU. Also certified in English as a Second Language education, Trivett is in her fifth year teaching and says she is inspired by the impact reading and writing can have on students.

“I became a teacher because my greatest passions are literature, language, and community,” Trivett said. “Literature helps students see a place in the world for themselves, and learning to write well empowers them to find their authentic voice. I strive to create a classroom community where all students feel heard, seen, and safe to be themselves.”

The three teachers now advance to the region-level stage of the state’s Teacher of the Year selection process.