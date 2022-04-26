Tennessee High, Northeast State partner with Robinette Co. for preapprenticeship program

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High School (THS) and the Robinette Co., along with Northeast State Community College, formalized their new preapprenticeship program Monday.

Representatives from THS and the Robinette Co. kicked off their partnership agreement by introducing Anthony Campbell, the first student enrolled in the preapprenticeship program, and having a signing ceremony in Tennessee High School’s auditorium.

Carolyn Ferrell, the vice president of human resources and community relations for the Robinette Co., welcomed Campbell to Robinette as the company’s first-ever manufacturing preapprentice.

“The Robinette Co. is thrilled to have Anthony as the very first manufacturing preapprentice, not only in East Tennessee but the whole state of Tennessee,” Ferrell said.

Campbell, highlighted the various reasons he jumped at the opportunity to work at the Robinette Co. in a video. He said the reasons range from the joy he gets from working with his hands to his family’s history in manufacturing and helping her family financially. He said he is eager to continue honing his craft.

“I’m happy and nervous all at the same time,” Campbell said. “It’s been wonderful. Honestly, my supervisors, Bill and Tim, have been helping me out a lot, just teaching me how to do everything, and it’s been great.”

Campbell is not too worried about having to balance his time between school and working at Robinette Co.

“It’s been fine. I keep my grades up and go to work, nothing too stressful,” Campbell said. “I’ve really enjoyed coming to work, and the day just kind of flies by for me. I enjoy it so much.”

Through the manufacturing preapprenticeship program, students will complete 180 skills certification modules and obtain an OSHA10 Manufacturing Industry Certification. Upon completion of the preapprenticeship, students will be guaranteed, based on their attendance and disciplinary record, an interview with the partnering company. Contractors J.A. Street have also signed onto the THS preapprenticeship program.

For Sheena Kayton, Anthony Campbell’s mother, the preapprentice program is important because it has opened the door for her son to have a successful future. She encourages other students at THS interested in the program to enroll.

“It means he has a jump-start on a bright and successful future, I see my son going places above and beyond what I could ever dream of doing myself, and that makes me happy,” Kayton said. “It’s a phenomenal program for any student looking to have a career, and I encourage them to take advantage of it and do the best they can.”

