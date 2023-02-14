BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High School natatorium was buzzing with energy Tuesday for the 12th annual Adaptive Aquatics swim meet.

Students from Bristol area school districts in Tennessee and Virginia participated in the event hosted by Tennessee High, its second inclusive sports event of the school year.

Brad Stubbs, Tennessee High special education teacher and announcer for the swim meet, said that the aquatics event is an extension of THS’ eighth annual adaptive bowling tournament, which was held in November.

“It’s the same goal — giving kids who don’t have the opportunity to compete an opportunity to compete,” Stubbs said. “More than anything, just have fun together.”

Students had the opportunity to participate in four different 25-meter events — individual freestyle, assisted freestyle, walk/run and backstroke/float. There was also a big splash competition held throughout the event, which culminated in an open swim session.

Cathy Phillips, grandparent of 18-year-old Tennessee High student Connor, said he was so excited to swim Tuesday that he barely slept the night before. Since he enrolled at Tennessee High in 2020, Phillips said Connor has matured and grown more confident, something she credits to the school’s staff and peer tutors who foster an interactive, hands-on learning environment.

“Tennessee High has offered him so many opportunities that he never had before” Phillips said. “I’m so thankful that they do all this … I think it makes him feel like he’s a part of something to be able to get out there in the pool and participate with all these other people, too.”

For Stubbs, the event is as rewarding for those who help make it possible as it is for those participating.

“The competitors gain so much by being able to compete, establish those relationships and have fun, but the peer tutors at Tennessee High are students that volunteered to be a part of this event,” Stubbs said. “They get just as much out of this event as our competitors do. You can look around and look at the smiles on everybody’s faces and you just know that it touches everybody’s heart.”

Stubbs said THS will host an adaptive track meet in the spring.