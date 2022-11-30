SWVA schools see rates of chronic absenteeism skyrocket

Fallout from the global pandemic, families in poverty and a loophole in state law are among likely factors blamed for a spike in chronic absenteeism at Southwest Virginia school divisions.

Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 18 or more days out of a 180-day school year, skyrocketed during 2021-22 with some divisions reporting significant increases over the previous year, according to the Virginia Quality Profile released earlier this fall by the Virginia Department of Education.

During 2021-22, 29.8% or almost one in three Virginia students statewide missed 18 or more days of school. That is nearly a 10 percentage point increase over the 20.1% reported in 2020-21.

Across Southwest Virginia, Dickenson County was at 43.1% while six other divisions were higher than the state average at 30% or more. Bristol Virginia was at 34.9%, Buchanan County at 32.9% and Wythe County at 32.0%, the state report show.

This region’s other five divisions were below the state average, paced by Wise County at 18.6% with the remainder in the 20% range.

“I think a lot of it is COVID related,” Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “Once students got out of the routine that school was 180 days, there’s not a virtual option, closing schools to do a deep-cleaning, going four days a week – I think a lot of the inconsistencies of COVID are part of that.”

Bristol Virginia’s 34.9% figure for its 2,195 students means about 730 students were listed as chronically absent. That was nine percentage points higher than the 25.7% reported in 2020-21.

In Wise County, 18.6% of its more than 5,900 students were listed as chronically absent, up from 11.1% the prior year.

“We don’t feel like we did real well,” Wise Superintendent Mike Goforth said. “We felt like we were getting ahold on it before COVID hit, but COVID took us several steps backwards. The pandemic really hurt us.”

During COVID, Goforth said, parents were urged to keep children home if they had any symptoms.

In Virginia, schools can’t rely on the court system to address truancy issues.

“We’re kind of on our own to deal with truancy because the court system is overwhelmed with crimes that are more significant. Virginia is one of 24 states that doesn’t have educational neglect as a form of neglect in the [state] code,” Perrigan said. “If a parent does not see the importance of school and makes sure their child attends regularly the only support is the school system doing their best to provide additional transportation or connect them to Communities in Schools or other resources.”

Urging lawmakers to close that loophole is expected to be among priorities for the Virginia Small and Rural Schools Coalition when the General Assembly returns, said Perrigan, who is also president of that organization.

“One of the solutions might be adding educational neglect to the code – not as a form of punishment but as a way to support students … Our goal is not for the courts to punish students, it’s how can we create something in the code that requires the courts, schools, DSS, community service boards to work together to address truancy and chronic absenteeism -- at a time when mental health and behavioral health are taking so much of our time and attention?”

Another aspect of the absenteeism issue is a student who is excused to miss those days for illness or other reasons, is still classified as chronically absent once the total reaches 18, Goforth said.

“The rules are not fair. An entire school day, excused or unexcused, counts against us. If a child has the flu or mono and are out for five days then has a death in the family and miss another five days, they’ve missed 10 days of school whether they have an excuse or not. And that counts against us,” Goforth said. “That’s a tough conversation with a parent.

“Principals are held accountable for chronic absenteeism; parents are as well and sometimes it’s not the best measuring stick for a school, to be honest,” Goforth said, adding he would like to see excused absences not count against student attendance.

Under state guidelines, principals of each school are responsible for reducing the chronic absenteeism rate at their school year over year, Goforth said. For a school with a very low rate, that is easier said than done.

“We offer incentives for kids to come to school. We’re trying everything in the world to give kids incentives to come to school. We do well but, if you get 99% they want you to get 100%. We want to be held accountable, but we’d like to be on an even playing field,” Goforth said.

In every division – and statewide – the incidence of chronic absenteeism was higher among students classified as economically disadvantaged.

Perrigan said a “majority” of the city’s chronically absent students also fall into the economically disadvantaged category.

“Poverty is one of the reasons students miss school more. If they miss the bus they may not be able to afford the gas to take a kid to school or, if they’ve lost their home they could be temporarily staying with family and they don’t have transportation to school,” Perrigan said. “Poverty and absenteeism are often linked and absenteeism is often a result of factors involving poverty.”

And there is a direct correlation between test scores and absenteeism. Students who attend class 95% of the time or more have a 24.3% higher passing rate on standardized exams than chronically absent students – 76% compared to 51.7% - over schools participating in the comprehensive instructional program.

Goforth said absenteeism is a topic of “constant” conversation among his administrators and teachers.

“Every school is offering incentives. Every school is having one-on-one conversations with students and parents. They’re talking about the importance of being at school, is there anything we can do to help, what can we do to make coming to school a little easier,” Goforth said. “We feel like we have awesome teachers. We have professionals that will deliver the content and give them the knowledge they need to do well. But if you’re not in the seat, we can’t teach you.”

Chronically Absent Students

Division Enroll. 20-21 21-22

Bristol 2,195 25.7% 34.9%

Buchanan 2,462 30.6% 32.9%

Dickenson 1,946 17.5% 43.1%

Lee 2,949 12.9% 30.8%

Norton 815 9.3% 31.4%

Russell 3,375 3.6% 26.8%

Scott 4,028 13.6% 20.8%

Smyth 3,983 14.3% 22.5%

Tazewell 5,422 6.8% 31.6%

Washington 6,745 10.9% 20.9%

Wise 5,913 11.1% 18.6%

Wythe 3,880 14.7% 32.0%

Virginia 1.25M 18.6% 29.6%

Source: Virginia Department of Education