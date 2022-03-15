Supply issues will delay new elementary school until August 2024

BRISTOL, Va. — The timeline to build and open the city’s proposed new elementary school has been delayed, with the opening now planned for August 2024.

City leaders had been working toward finalizing financing for the more than $22 million project to close three older schools and consolidate into two buildings on the Van Pelt Elementary campus. Work was originally expected to begin this month. But 52-week lead times to order several needed components forced the anticipated opening to be pushed back from August 2023 to August 2024, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the city School Board on Monday during its regular meeting.

“[Contractor] J.A. Street started talking with suppliers about developing a schedule, and three items specifically — roofing insulation, steel and [electrical] switchgears — were potentially 52 weeks out. Street moved the opening date from August 2023 to December 2023,” Perrigan said.

“That caused two problems for us. The annual payment for the school would be made through savings generated through consolidation. If you can’t consolidate at the beginning of the [school] year and you issue annual contracts to teachers, it would be hard to realize savings, and the city might have to come up with at least half of the annual payment, if not more,” Perrigan said.

“Bristol Virginia Public Schools can do anything — we opened schools in the middle of a pandemic. But it would be very challenging to consolidate from four elementary schools into two over Christmas break,” he said in explaining the second factor.

Much of the haste was to be able to access $2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which had to be spent next year.

“I contacted Virginia Department of Education and made them aware of the supply chain issues that we were having that would cause us to not meet the deadline,” Perrigan said. “As a result, the Department of Education has extended our deadline to use our ESSER funds to August 2024. This will give our contractor two full years to move dirt and get the new school open.”

Board Chairman Randy Alvis, who has served on the board for more than a decade as they continued to promote the need for this project, is fine with the additional time.

“I would rather it be pushed back, us have time, J.A. Street not have to rush to get the building done. I think when you rush, things can get overlooked. It’s better for everyone,” Alvis said after the meeting.

“My biggest concern about a delay was if we could use the ESSER funds. That is a big deal. I’m thankful for the Department of Education extending that deadline for us. All in all, it’s fine,” Alvis said.

The city’s bond counsel and financial advisers have developed the bond financing package, which is expected to come back for approvals next month.

“It will come to the School Board first, then City Council and then to the IDA. We meet April 7, and City Council meets April 12,” Perrigan said. “The bond counsel and the financial folks were working feverishly to get everything done and get it approved by last week when we had it [originally] scheduled. When VDOE gave us the blessing to extend to August 2024, that changed the whole ballgame.”

If everything is finalized in April, site work would likely begin in June, Perrigan said.

In other matters, the board voted 4-0 to approve school calendars for the next two years. Classes would begin this year Aug. 17 with a holiday break scheduled from Dec. 19-Jan. 2, second semester starting Jan. 17 and the last day of school set for June 1, 2023. The second calendar is nearly identical.

In other matters, the board voted 4-0 to approve a series of expenditures:

» $669,200 to low bidder Trademark of Virginia to install a secure vestibule at Virginia High School and restroom improvements at Virginia Middle School.

» A $44,100 annual contract for mowing at city school facilities to Doss Lawn & Landscaping LLC.

» More than $147,000 with CDW-G for 111 internet access points, switches and related equipment to improve internet service in schools.

» Almost $123,000 to DAI for improved internet firewall protection subscription and monitoring services.

» Up to $2 million to complete a comprehensive energy performance contract to reduce utility usage in school facilities.

