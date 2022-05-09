Summer school gets closer to normal post-pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — City schools will again offer expanded summer school programming but scale back compared to last year’s levels.

On Monday the Bristol Virginia School Board unanimously approved the schedule, which has all summer classes beginning June 13. Elementary and middle school sessions are to conclude June 30. There will again be two sessions for Virginia High School students, from June 13-30 and from July 11-28.

About 300 to 400 students are expected to participate — nearly half of the 600 involved last year but more than the 200 of two years ago, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

“It’s a bigger version than we had two years ago but not as big as after the first year of the pandemic,” Perrigan said.

In 2021, school officials used summer classes to help students offset some of the learning lost when schools were closed in March 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the ensuing year when many students took classes virtually or were otherwise impacted by the pandemic.

“We’ve really had a hard time filling some slots. Teachers and staff have worked from March 2020 up until now. Just the amount of hours and time spent away from their family,” Perrigan said. “The other part of the reason is, as we’ve been benchmarking and now that we’re seeing our SOL [Standards of Learning] test scores come in, I think we’ve made a lot of progress towards overcoming the lost learning that occurred during the pandemic.”

Standardized testing scores were generally down across the state last year, as many divisions did not offer in-person instruction like Bristol, Virginia did.

“We had a lot of data to drive instruction and — because of the scores we had last year — there was a lot of opportunity for growth. We are seeing a tremendous amount of learning growth from our students this school year, so early indications are we’ll have a really good year SOL-testing-wise,” Perrigan said.

Helping students catch up will remain the goal of summer classes.

“We’re still laser-focused on the students who haven’t caught up since the pandemic, and that will be our focus during those summer sessions,” he said.

Elementary sessions are scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon, Mondays through Thursdays, with students able to ride buses home or to the Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc. or Children’s Inc. until 5 p.m. then be transported home.

The middle school sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with some students required to attend. The after-school academy is slated from 12:30 until 4 p.m., when those students will be transported home.

High school programming is set from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during both June and July sessions.

“We are providing an opportunity for our kids to stay with us from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. I think that’s a big help to parents as they’re trying to find child care during the summer,” Perrigan said.

In other matters, the board discussed at length then approved a policy change to allow students not enrolled in the city — such as home-schooled or those who attend private school — to enroll part time.

“This is an opportunity for kids in our community to take advantage of some of our curriculum but not all of it. Under our old policy, they couldn’t take advantage of that. Under this new policy, they can,” he said.

Board members asked questions and offered support for the plan, calling it an “opportunity” to serve children in the community.

“I see it as a way to build our brand,” board member Frank Goodpasture III said. “We have good courses and good things they can take advantage of.”

