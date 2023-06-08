BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission discussed a series of grants that have been received by the Sullivan County School system, as well as proposed fund allocations to cover the school system’s ongoing projects and expenses at their Thursday work session.

Commissioner Zane Vanover, who co-sponsored the resolutions alongside Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Ireson, provided the Commission with a summary of the three grants.

“Item three is a resolution to recognize $26,000 for the No Kid Hungry Grant funds received by the Sullivan County Department of Education school nutrition fund through the state of Tennessee to support summer feeding,” Vanover said. “Item five is another grant resolution to authorize the Sullivan County Department of Education to recognize 23 innovative school model grant funds not to exceed $145,000.”

The third grant that Vanover brought to the attention of the Commission provides $987,103 in state funds for Sullivan County Schools’ 23 summer learning camps.

In terms of Sullivan County School budget amendments, Vanover explained that two of the three resolutions are internal money transfers and that there are no new money requests.

The third budget-related resolution that Vanover presented for discussion recognizes the $679,415 in received donations, as well as a one-time appropriation for the Sullivan County general fund of $63,000 for the installation of artificial turf at the Sullivan East High School baseball fields and softball fields.

Ireson explained that the language in the resolution would allow for the use of the $63,000 in funds to go to the overall project of refurbishing the baseball and softball fields, not just to cover the installation of the new turf.

The grant resolutions and fund appropriations will be further discussed and voted on at the next Sullivan County Commission meeting, which will take place on June 15.