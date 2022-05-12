 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sullivan County School Board votes to sell former Blountville schools

  • Updated
Blountville Schools

The Sullivan County School Board voted to allow the purchase of the closed Blountville Elementary and Middle School property. The Sullivan County government will buy the properties.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

The Blountville Elementary and Middle School property will now belong to the Sullivan County government.

The Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously approved the sale of the property to the county for $637,500 during Thursday night’s regular School Board meeting. The Sullivan County Commission voted April 21 to make the offer to the board following the permanent closure of the campus last year.

The county and the school system were in a disagreement over 12.25 acres of the roughly 27-acre property. The county’s purchase of the entire property eliminated the need for litigation to determine the rightful ownership of the disputed acres.

Randall Jones, School Board chair, said during Thursday’s meeting that the disputed acreage was listed as being part of the county, but that the remaining acres were in the name of the school system.

It is not yet certain what the county will use the property for, although potential uses include records storage, wellness programs and Little League games.

County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said last month that input from citizens will be weighed heavily in determining the property’s future use.

The board aims to finalize the sale by June 30. The property was appraised at $1.15 million in September 2021.

