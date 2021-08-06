Sullivan County school board rejects motion for mask mandate in schools

Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, which local health leaders say now include more cases among children, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.
At its previous meeting in July, the school board decided not to require a mask mandate, although board members agreed with what their written policy stated: that mask guidance could change as circumstances changed. The school system has also declined to offer virtual learning this year.
Amid the rise in cases, Ballad Health officials have been among the local health leaders pleading with members of the public to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think we have to consider whether it makes sense, when we have kids 12 and under that can’t be vaccinated, and we’re seeing a surge in pediatric cases, whether we require masks,” board member Matthew Spivey said of the motion he made to consider mandating face coverings again.
“Look at the data, folks. Listen to what we’re all hearing on the news,” Spivey, the only board member wearing a mask, implored. “I hate wearing this thing. I really do. … But this isn’t about us just as adults — this is about kids, 12 and under. … We’ve taken away virtual learning options, and then we’re going to make them come back to a school where … we’re not going to have a mask policy.”
But when Board Chair Randall Jones called for a second to the mask mandate motion, the only response was a long silence, and Jones pronounced the motion dead.
Spivey did succeed with a smaller motion on the school’s pandemic response: He said it seemed legally risky for the school board to leave in language about not requiring masks on school buses, since a federal mask mandate is in place for both passengers and drivers on school buses. The board agreed 5-2 to scratch that language from its pandemic plan.
Spivey also asked whether the board could explore the possibility of providing a virtual school option again, but he did not pursue a motion on it after Board Chair Randall Jones and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski cited the logistical challenges of reviving virtual classes.
Meanwhile, board member Michael Hughes gave a lengthy speech criticizing the Sullivan County Commission, particularly Commissioner John Gardener, for what Hughes said were five years of actions that had undermined the county school system and its leaders. Hughes did the same at the board’s meeting last month, when he focused criticism on commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King, and said he will continue to do so.
The commission and school board have clashed in the past over various issues, including managing and approving construction of the new West Ridge High School — with the commission rejecting several school board plans for building the school and creating an access road to improve traffic flow around the property.
“Commissioner [Mark] showed up [at the BOE meeting] last month and pretty much asked if we could all just get along and move on, and my answer is no,” he said. “The county commission spent five years threatening, humiliating and spreading inaccurate information, so I’ll spend the next year setting the record straight. And after that, if the commission would like to have a good relationship, well, that’s up to them.”
