Sullivan County school board rejects motion for mask mandate in schools

Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, which local health leaders say now include more cases among children, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.

At its previous meeting in July, the school board decided not to require a mask mandate, although board members agreed with what their written policy stated: that mask guidance could change as circumstances changed. The school system has also declined to offer virtual learning this year.

Amid the rise in cases, Ballad Health officials have been among the local health leaders pleading with members of the public to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think we have to consider whether it makes sense, when we have kids 12 and under that can’t be vaccinated, and we’re seeing a surge in pediatric cases, whether we require masks,” board member Matthew Spivey said of the motion he made to consider mandating face coverings again.