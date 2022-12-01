Sullivan County pleased with Report Card performance

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Despite the problems of learning loss an chronic absenteeism caused by the pandemic, Sullivan County Schools performed well on the most recent Tennessee Report Card.

Evelyn Rafalowski, presented the Sullivan County School Board with the Tennessee Department of Education's Sullivan County 2021-2022 School Report Card at a work session Thursday night.

Sullivan County Schools received an overall performance designation of Advancing, which is second only to Exemplary. Rafalowski provided the board with a summary of the county's achievement scores, which have been graded on a four-point scale.

"Our achievement for grades three through five is a 3.5 out of a possible 4. It is most notable to say that this is for English language arts and math. Science and social studies were not included this year in your overall score," Rafalowski said. "You'll see our achievement for grades six through eight is at 2 and our achievement for grades nine through 12 is a 3.5."

Rafalowski identified Sullivan County Schools' 1.5 out of 4 Chronically Out of School indicator score, which measures student absenteeism during the school year, as their lowest score.

"Last year was a tough year, and we know that. We recognize that, and we're trying to work on that," Rafalowski said. "I think it was a tough year across the state."

The Sullivan County School system was given a 2 graduation rate score out of 4. Rafalowski highlighted that they currently have a graduation rate of 94%, with this year's goal being to raise it to 95%.

"Certainly, our goal is 100%. But, our goal for this year is to try to get above 95%, and I think we're well on our way," Rafalowski said.

In terms of the Growth indicator, the Sullivan County School district received a score of 5 out of 5, with grades 3 to 5 and 9 to 12 receiving a score of 5 and grades 6 to 8 receiving a score of 2, which Rafalowski attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consolidation of Central Middle School and Sullivan Heights Middle School.

"We had a major transition in our school district. We consolidated middle schools at Central Middle and at Sullivan Heights Middle," Rafalowski said. "We had a lot of students who did not do well during the pandemic years. But, we are certainly focused on our middle school and hope to see some different results."

Taking into account all the challenges and changes the Sullivan County School System went through, Rafalowski praised the staff and teachers for their hard work.

"Taking into consideration all the transitions that we've had and how we fared with our achievement in growth, I think there's a lot to be said for our staff. Our staff pulled it together last year. Our teachers have done an excellent job," Rafalowski said.

According to the Report Card of the 8,208 students enrolled in Sullivan Country Schools in the 2021-2022 school year, 28% of them are economically disadvantaged and 17% are students with disabilities.