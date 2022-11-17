Sullivan County passes resolution to protect teachers who don't use preferred pronouns

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution to express support for a proposed state bill to protect teachers in Tennessee from being required to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means, who presented the resolution, explained what the bill would mean for Tennessee teachers if passed.

“Basically what it does is it protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to infiltrate our young people right now, and so this just is a resolution to protect our teachers from civil liability or consequential adverse employment actions,” Means said.

Tennessee House Rep, Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport), who is a co-sponsor of the proposed state bill, which he and Tennessee House Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) will be presenting to the Tennessee General Assembly in January, was present at the Sullivan County Commission meeting, to explain the reasoning behind the bill and answer questions from the commission.

“In other states, we are starting to see teachers get fired,” Hulsey said. “My computer has lit up with teachers who either call me or email me worried. I had one not just too long ago in a city school here in Kingsport saying, 'I'm either gonna get fired or I'm gonna have to quit.'”

This would be the second time Hulsey and Cochran have presented a bill to the Tennessee legislature aimed at protecting teachers in the state of Tennessee for either not using the right pronouns when referring to a student, or using the wrong pronouns, or using a pronoun at all.

“We ran this bill last year it passed on the House floor, and it died in the Senate,” Hulsey said.

When asked by Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King, if he had spoken to the Sullivan County School Board about whether or not they would support the bill, Hulsey emphasized that he has not, as he has been focused on speaking with teachers.

“I do not know the answer to that because I have not talked to the School Board. I actually talked to one individual on the School Board, but I do not have a flavor for how the whole board thinks about it,” Hulsey said. “That's not where I started. I started with teachers.”

Sullivan County Commissioner Zane Vanover, a former Sullivan County teacher, explained why he co-sponsored the resolution.

“I'm a former teacher and I think this is one thing that would help our schools and our state immensely,” Vanover said. “It’s not acceptable for the students to be telling the teachers what they should be called.”