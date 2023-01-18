 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sullivan County names 2022-2023 Teachers, Principal of the Year

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After careful deliberation, the Sullivan County Department of Education announced the winners Wednesday of the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year awards and Principal of the Year award.

The teachers of the year awards, for which teachers are nominated by their peers, include three categories: Elementary Teacher of the Year, Middle School Teacher of the Year, and High School Teacher of the Year, according to a written statement.

Ashli Messer

The winner of the 2022-2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year award is Ashli Messer, a fourth-grade teacher at Emmett Elementary, who has over the past 15 years taught pre-K and third grade at Sullivan County Schools.

Shea McClure

The winner of the 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year award is Shea McClure, a STEM teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School, who, over the course of his 16-year career, has introduced students to robotics, 3D printing, programming, architectural design, horticulture and Dungeons and Dragons.

Krystall Wallen

The winner of the 2022-2023 High School Teacher of the Year award is Krystall Wallen, who has taught at Sullivan County Schools for 28 years and is currently a math teacher at West Ridge High school.

Alesia Dinsmore

The 2022-2023 Principal of the Year award went to Rock Springs Elementary School Principal Alesia Dinsmore, who has held various positions in the Sullivan County school system over the years.

