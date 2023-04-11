BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At a Sullivan County Board of Education work session on Tuesday, Superintendent Evelyn Rafalowski provided an update on the some wants and needs for next year's budget.

"We have been, and we continue to be, heavy in the budget process. We're still awaiting some very important revenue figures," Rafalowski said.

"Principals are doing a great job. They are coming in very well prepared," She said. "We talked about their finances, their activity funds, their general purpose budget, review those items and then we talk about staffing for next year, looking at enrollment figures and those kinds of things."

Rafalowski informed the board that there is one more elementary school they are meeting with before they start meeting with high schools and hear from their faculty about their needs.

"I think they're very informative meetings. We give the principals an opportunity to give us feedback about needs. Sometimes we get more than needs, we get wants, and that's okay," Rafalowski said.

For Chuck Carter, who is set to take over the role of Sullivan County Superintendent in July, these meetings have been an opportunity to meet with Sullivan County school faculty.

"I really appreciated the thoroughness and am amazed about how well-prepared the administrators are. They're very upfront and very willing to share what their needs and wants are," Carter said.

During the subsequent board meeting after the work session, Rafalowski also announced that they have received a $1 million Innovative school model grant from the state, which will be awarded over the next four years.

"We're looking forward to what we're going to be able to do with these grant dollars. It ranges anywhere from a construction project, to having some innovative school courses in our middle schools," Rafalowski said.