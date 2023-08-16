BRISTOL, Va. — Teachers, staff members, the principal, superintendent and the school resource officer assembled behind Stonewall Jackson Elementary Wednesday morning to welcome students back to class.

With music blaring, children exited cars and buses and were greeted by smiles, hugs and high-fives all around.

It was opening day for Bristol Virginia schools but school Principal Josh Stamper said the receiving line is nothing unusual.

“This is every day, not just the first day of school,” a smiling Stamper said after the morning rush ended shortly after 8 a.m. “We don’t get this job for the summer break. We get this job for the kids. We love seeing our kids.”

The welcoming atmosphere extends to the parents, many who stop momentarily to chat. One mom, after letting her child out, stopped, smiled and said “Take good care of my baby.”

“We want to make sure when parents drive through here and leave their kids that they’re leaving them with people who love them and care about them. It makes a huge difference to our families to see us happy to see their kids,” Stamper said.

Students returned to class at the city’s four elementary, one middle and one high school on Wednesday.

Stamper expects enrollment to increase from last year, going from about 250 to 270 students.

“In our first few days we establish expectations and procedures. At the beginning we make sure our kids know what is expected, what to do, how to behave. Once you get that then you can get the academics much better,” Stamper said. “We invest time up front on relationships and expectations and that makes the academics for the rest of the year so much more effective.”

Unlike some school systems, Bristol has a full complement of drivers and buses to serve its students, Superintendent David Scott said this week. The first arrived at Jackson about 7:35 a.m. and the last one pulled into the parking lot at 8:04 a.m.

While Wednesday was the first day of this academic year, it also marks the last first day at this and two other city schools. Stonewall Jackson, Highland View and Washington-Lee are all scheduled to close next year with all students consolidated onto the Van Pelt campus where a new $25 million intermediate school is now under construction.

“It’s excitement but there is an undercurrent. There’s some mixed emotions because this is the last year in this building,” Stamper said. “It’s there. “

Scott said he recognizes the important roles those three schools have played.

“I know we have change on the horizon with the opening of the intermediate school, hopefully to open next fall. But I look for the consistency we can offer this year and I’m excited about the ways we can celebrate the elementary schools that will be retiring. I think there’s an opportunity to welcome back alumni from those schools and really give them a great sending off,” Scott said.

Stamper said they are already planning ways to interact with the community.

“We’re going to do some things for the community, some things for our current students and families,” he said. “We’re hoping to have an old-fashioned fall festival with games and booths. We’re going to enjoy this year for what it is – another wonderful school year with our kids – and we’re going to celebrate the history before we close this school,” Stamper said.