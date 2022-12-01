Students teachers learn in area schools

Three education students at Bluefield University completed their student teaching this fall: Janet Deel of Swords Creek, Virginia; Kelly Hess of Rural Retreat, Virginia; and Carolyn Moss of Tazewell, Virginia.

Deel, the daughter of Russell and Wanda Dye, graduated from Honaker High School and then attended Southwest Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College. She is the mother of two boys, Landon and Zachary. She was mentored at Honaker Elementary/Middle School by Melissa Stinson, Wallace Johnson, Keith Ray, Carrie Cook, and principals Greg Mullins and Jennifer Eaton.

"I have learned so much and have made new friends along the way. I have worked with a lot of great students and professors and I appreciate them all. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to go back to school here and finish my teaching degree. I know that God opened the door and helped me every step of the way. I am glad that I had the chance to work with the fourth-grade and sixth-grade students at Honaker Elementary/Middle school. They are an awesome group of students and Honaker is a terrific school, full of great people. I learned so much there in my student teaching placements and I am grateful for all the help and encouragement that I received along the way."

Hess, the daughter of Barry and Anita Hess, graduated from Liberty Christian School before attending Bluefield University. She taught with Karen DeBusk and Alisyn Hartsock at Saltville Elementary School and Atkins Elementary School.

“I have loved being able to form relationships and teach my fifth graders at Saltville Elementary School as well as my first graders at Atkins Elementary School,” Hess said. “The faculty and staff at both schools have been incredible in helping me with anything that I have ever needed.”

Moss, the daughter of John and Robin Moss, graduated from Tazewell High School before attending Bluefield University, where she is a member of the cheerleading team, student government association, student-athlete advisory counsel, and student leadership team.

She was mentored by Susan Boothe and Cindy Elliot of Tazewell Primary School and Dudley Primary School.

“Our fall student teachers have done an outstanding job,” Dr. Shellie Brown, associate professor and director of Teacher Education at Bluefield University, said. “It has been wonderful to see their learning and development into educators over the last several years. They are creative, innovative, and exceptional. We look forward to seeing all of the ways that they will shine in their future classrooms.”