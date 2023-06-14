ABINGDON, Va. — More than 150 educators, health care professionals and community leaders gathered Tuesday for Virginia’s first Community Schools Conference, held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

The nationwide Community Schools initiative works to build partnerships between community organizations and public elementary and secondary schools to meet the educational, physical, and emotional needs of students, families and the community.

“Community Schools expands the resources available to families with school-aged children, creating a wider net of support that extends beyond the classroom,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia. “Our hope is that everyone who attended today’s conference left with a deepened understanding of community schools and how this framework can strengthen our communities.”

The agenda included speakers from the Virginia Department of Education, Mount Rogers Community Services, and the Coalition for Community Schools.

Hasan Davis’ keynote focused on his experience through education, justice, and social support systems, and how he transitioned from Hasan Davis, Juvenile Delinquent to Hasan Davis, Juris Doctor.

Staton was also on the agenda and highlighted the connection between a trauma-informed approach in school and future workforce preparation.

“The evidence-based approaches within Community Schools can significantly influence a child’s ability to learn, which often determines how successful they will be later in life. By increasing access to health care, which includes mental health, and empowering educators with trauma-informed practices, we strengthen communities across Southwest Virginia.”

For more information on the Community Schools initiative, type bit.ly3p5LAnu into your web browser.