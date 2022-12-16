Shop with a Cop strengthens bonds

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Christmas came early for some Bristol, Tennessee, elementary school students Friday.

Thanks to a $2,500 Walmart community service grant, officers from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department took 10 kids from the city’s five elementary schools Christmas shopping at Walmart for the police department's first Shop with a Cop event.

“Each elementary school picked two children that were in need of some help for Christmas, and those two children from each school have come here with their school resource officer to pick Christmas gifts either for themselves or for their family,” Senior Officer Chesney Roark said.

Each child got an allowance of $200 to $250 to spend on whatever they wanted. Smiles were on full display and hearts were warmed as carts filled with items like skateboards, Nerf guns, dolls and other toys as the kids, and the officers, all got to experience the Christmas spirit together.

“We want the kids to know that we are here to help them,” Roark said. “A lot of these children are very, very close with their school resource officer.”

This school year marks the first year that all Bristol Tennessee City Schools have had full-time school resource officers at their school all year. Roark said having officers at all the schools has meant a great deal to both the students and the officers.

“I don't know who loves it more — the school resource officers or the kids,” Roark said. “I hear our school resource officers talk about their kids all the time. They refer to them as ‘my kids’ and ‘my school’ and they are 100% in. They are loving it.”

As officers strolled the aisles with the students, who selected gifts for themselves and generously for others, it was clear the bond between the resource officers and the students is a strong one.

“They’re their friend,” Roark said. “They're there also, if needed, for discipline, but more so they’re their buddy. They're seen as a mentor and show that there’s more to police officers than just a uniform. The bond that they're making with these kids and the schools is priceless.”

Roark said next year the police department hopes to continue Shop with a Cop and expand the event to help out even more students.