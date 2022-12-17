Second graders work with technical school students to build little libraries

It’s not every day young children get the opportunity to work alongside high school students, but that’s exactly what happened when a local teacher got a bright idea.

When Keri Gilliam, an art teacher at Valley Institute Elementary in Bristol, Virginia, was faced with coming up with a year-long project for her second-grade students, she turned to what she knows best.

Gilliam, who comes from a family of construction workers, initiated a project based learning experience at the beginning of the school year, inviting her students to help plan the construction of Little Free Libraries, a book exchange program that utilizes small wooden boxes as mini libraries. The outdoor libraries can hold dozens of books—-for children and adults—-that can be taken, returned, or passed along to a friend.

“The project promotes building a strong reading culture while also reinforcing the importance of protecting the environment with reduce, reuse, and recycle practices,” Gilliam, who set out to help promote reading in the rural areas of Bristol, said.

The teacher integrated community engagement, leading to improved outcomes.

Gilliam partnered with the Washington County Career & Technical Education Center in Abingdon to request help from the technical school students for designing and constructing the boxes.

A second-grade book swap night was held last week at the school to show off the finished Little Free Libraries and to encourage book donations from the community to help stock the boxes.

Olivia Johnson, 2022 Miss Washington County, Virginia, has donated 50 books to the project. Appalachian Literacy Initiative, a non-profit organization in Bristol, Tennessee has a mission to give children quality books and to share a love of reading. They have donated more than 70 books.

Building knowledge

The project kicked off earlier in the school year when as many as 45 second-grade students utilized class time to plan and design three Little Free Libraries. The libraries are scheduled to be installed in rural locations in the Bristol region before the new year.

“I’ve noticed several of the libraries located in the Abingdon area, but fewer in Bristol,” said Gilliam, who wanted to spread the joy of reading to other areas of the county.

The three libraries will be installed along the Mendota Trail, at Kinderhook Fire Department, and at Valley Institute Elementary.

According to Gilliam, the students learned the importance of taking measurements, making blueprints, and creating drafts to transform their ideas into life.

That’s when some Washington County high school students stepped in to help.

In a partnership with the technical education center, Gilliam arranged for her young students to team up with the technical students to engage in learning new skills in an active learning environment.

“Our partnership with the career and technical center was incredibly important because I wanted our young students to be aware of the awesome opportunities available to them right here within our own Washington County School System and to see the variety of options available to them as high school students,” Gilliam said.

During their visit to the technical center in November, the 7- and 8-year-old students learned about creating working drawings—-a drawing used during the construction process. The technical students worked with the elementary school students to create Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) drawings of the libraries, complete with measurements and necessary information.

Each student who visited the center was paired with a high school student and saw first-hand the AutoCAD software being used to create their very own drawings.

“It was great to have the students visit to see all of the other programs that we offer to Washington County students,” Laura Smith, a drafting and CAD instructor at the center, said.

“It’s great to watch the different age groups interact with one another. I was so very impressed by the young students’ curiosity and desire to learn and think outside the box.”

The young students donned their safety glasses while spending time with carpentry students to construct their creations.

Under the direction of instructor Gene Greer, the building trades students provided lessons on tool safety while assembling the three libraries to the specifications outlined in class by the young students.

The children were given opportunities to use hand drills to attach screws to the pre-assembled wooden boxes.

When asked about the experience, second-grade student Hayes Davis said, “When I grow up I want to be a scientist and program things. In the drafting class, we learned some programming.”

Another second-grade student, Cooper Stevens, expressed his appreciation for the library program. “Little Free Libraries help get books to people who can’t afford to buy books or drive to a library.”

Winning designs

Assembling the boxes was just part of the process.

All of the young students were allowed to submit their ideas for designing the exterior and interior of the libraries. Winning designs, chosen by student peers, were painted on the boxes by the children.

Gilliam encouraged the children to design the exteriors of the boxes so that they blend with their surroundings. The box at the fire department has a fire and rescue theme; the box along the trail displays a floral theme; and the box at the school features the school mascot — a bulldog.

“When you pull out books from two of the boxes, you’ll see some bonus painted artistic surprises hidden in the back,” Gilliam said.

“I think the students are excited to see something they’ve created be used in the community for everyone’s use. We’re giving back to our community,” she said.

Cindy Jackson, the principal of Valley Institute Elementary, said the project based learning project gave their students opportunities to have a voice and to make choices throughout the creative process.

“I am very proud of how my teachers have responded to project based learning. We have other projects like “Bulldog Barkery” in first and second grades that will finalize with donations of pet supplies taken to the local animal shelter.

“The best thing about planning the project based learning is no matter how large or small the project, the students benefit from the process,” she said.

Jackson said collaboration with the Washington Career Technical & Education Center is key for letting their students know they will one day have an opportunity to take classes there.

Gilliam described the project as a win-win for everyone involved.

“The support and excitement about this project has been so heartwarming and I hope the opportunity to share and exchange books throughout our community brings a smile to others and gives that same warm sense of community we have received throughout this project,” she said.