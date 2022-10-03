School plan focuses on continued improvement

BRISTOL, Va. – City schools generated a mix of academic performance results for the 2021-22 year, but school officials Monday said they are focused on continued improvements in the year ahead.

The city School Board received a breakdown of the past year during its regular meeting, including details of the evolving plan to improve performance on standardized testing. The division has all six schools accredited for the first time in many years and a significant jump over the 2020-21 year directly impacted by the global pandemic.

However overall performance on the Standards of Learning standardized exams saw the division drop from being ranked 42nd out of 132 school divisions in 2020-21 to 73rd in 2021-22. Superintendent Keith Perrigan said that 31-position gap represents a relatively small total number of students.

Two different sets of data are being used to measure student performance – with growth, which includes score improvements compared to prior testing – and raw scores which reflect the total percentage of students at a given school that pass tests in specific subjects. Those are then compared to state averages.

Both are considered of equal importance.

The division’s goal, Perrigan said was to reach 85% passing with academic growth factored in. That was achieved at most elementary schools and Virginia High in English and math. Science averages were generally lower.

“Last year, coming out of the pandemic, we knew growth would be really important so we used just growth as our model we structured last year and we reached 85% in almost every single category, but we’re not satisfied. We’ve got to continue until we make sure every kid is growing and as many kids as possible are reaching proficiency,” Perrigan said.

Teachers are reviewing individual student data to try and reach those students that aren’t performing as well.

“We want to be at that 85% across the board and I think we have a really good plan to get there using data for each student and developing a plan for that student,” School Board Chair Randy Alvis said. “For the students well below the pass line for the SOLs, we’ve got a plan to show growth. If they’re close to passing we’ve got a plan where they can pass or be proficient.

“I feel like in the past we might have lost students because they’re not at the top end or the bottom end. Those students can suffer at times.”

In his presentation to the board, Perrigan also presented the raw passing data, along with discussing a plan to show at least 5% improvement in each subject at each school and how many more students passing would make that possible.

For example, at Highland View the school’s raw pass rates were just a few percentage points below state averages in English, math and science. Raising the English pass rate by five percentage points – which would be over the state average — would require eight more students to pass. Raising the math rate six percentage points to equal the state average would require five more students to pass. Raising the science rate 5%, to above the state average, would require three more students to pass, Perrigan said.

“The reason I included the number of students was to show how attainable that is and how close we truly are to getting to that point,” Perrigan said. “Even with setting those goals, when you look at how our students are performing against more affluent school divisions across the commonwealth, I couldn’t be prouder and this time next year I’ll be even more proud.”

Bristol Virginia ranks among the highest poverty divisions in the state, which can have a direct bearing on academic performance.

Over the last two years, city students have outperformed many affluent school divisions including Prince William, Alexandria, and Charlottesville, Perrigan said during his presentation.

“We have the opportunity to make an impact in kids’ lives like a lot of other school divisions don’t. We can truly help a family change their whole trajectory in a generation through public education,” the superintendent said. “Research shows a clear connection between low student achievement and poverty. More affluent families have more resources in their homes, they’re not working second jobs so they can help their kids with homework or they can hire tutors. A lot of our families are working two jobs or don’t have those resources so they don’t have the same chances for success outside our buildings so we have to work harder inside our buildings to take care of them.”

Bristol Virginia Elementary School Pass Rates

HV SJ VP WL VA

English 66% 70% 75% 61% 70%

Math 60% 53% 73% 69% 66%

Science 59% 62% 68% 66% 61%

History 44% 79% 76% 67% 66%

Bristol Virginia Middle and High School Pass Rates

VMS VA VHS VA

English 69% 71% 82% 85%

Math 56% 63% 79% 75%

Science 58% 64% 69% 64%

History 63% 71% 61% 50%

Writing 54% 57%

Source: Virginia Department of Education, Bristol Va. Public Schools

HV= Highland View; SJ= Stonewall Jackson; WL= Washington-Lee; VP=Van Pelt