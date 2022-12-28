School official: No schedule changes amid water line issues

Water line issues at Tennessee High School should be fixed before students return from Christmas break, a Bristol Tennessee City Schools official said Wednesday.
“We experienced several issues with water lines at Tennessee High School during the recent unusually cold temperatures,” Rebecca House, BTCS spokesperson, said in an email. “The issues have not impacted the Arby’s Classic basketball tournament in Viking Hall, and we fully anticipate all repairs will be completed before staff return on January 3.”
House said maintenance and custodial crews have worked tirelessly since Christmas Day to help ensure the Arby’s Classic and next week’s return to school continue as scheduled.
Students return to the classroom Jan. 4.