School leaders advocate for school construction funds

Leaders of the Virginia Coalition of Small and Rural Schools continued to advocate for more funding to repair and replace dilapidated schools statewide Monday.

Speaking during an education funding press conference in Richmond, speakers from different state advocacy organizations urged the General Assembly to expand funding for school buildings, behavioral health for students, greater teacher pay, revised Standards of Quality and literacy intervention.

For the coalition, which includes all of the public school divisions in Southwest Virginia among its 80 members, the theme of buildings is a familiar topic.

“Among the key issues and challenges our work seeks to influence is the urgency of finally addressing the ever-increasing number of crumbling and dilapidated school facilities,” Peter Gretz, superintendent of Fluvanna County Public Schools and vice president of the coalition, said. “We believe the ZIP code in which Virginia’s children are born should not be the deciding factor in whether or not they get to learn in high-quality, modern facilities designed to meet the instructional needs of the 21st century — a century we are almost a quarter of the way through.”

Last fall, the coalition invited state lawmakers to tour a number of older, run-down school buildings and learn firsthand about the needs of divisions across the state.

Last year, the Virginia Department of Education issued a report that found more than half of the state’s 2,005 public school buildings were more than 50 years old, that many of the oldest, most run-down were operated by the state’s poorest school divisions and that Southwest Virginia had an overabundance of older schools in need of repair or replacement.

Among the coalition’s goals is to advocate for distributing a $500 million allocation toward school repair and construction in the state’s proposed budget.

“There has been a tremendous amount of progress. Specifically we are so grateful for the work to establish $500 million in state support for school construction that is currently in the state budget,” Kretz said. “That is the first investment the state has made in addressing school facilities since 2009. To be sure, it falls very short of addressing the $25 billion recognized as needed, but it goes a long, long way in developing the first and powerful step towards fixing this. We are here today to advocate for the protection of those funds and maybe even the addition of more to address this desperately needed result.”

Kristy Somerville-Midgette, superintendent of Brunswick County Schools and secretary of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools, outlined her district’s struggle to fund construction of a new school.

Brunswick is a system of 1,500 students in Southside Virginia with more than 90% of its students living at or below the federal poverty level, she said.

“In order for students of Brunswick County to be competitive globally, they need to be able to access adequate resources. So our School Board and county Board of Supervisors worked together and made a tough decision for us to get a new facility,” she said. “Tough because in an economically depressed community, this is a major burden on the taxpayers. Although appreciative of the county’s contribution and sacrifice, we really need a greater level of state aid to fund construction and renovation.”

Brunswick didn’t even rank among the 10 school systems with the oldest median age for facilities in the state. Bland, Patrick, Floyd and Grayson counties all had a median age of buildings greater than 75 years old.

The city of Bristol ranked fifth in the state, with a median building age of 70, while Lee, Russell and Wythe all ranked among the top 10 oldest median age for their school buildings.

Among bills the coalition and other education entities are supporting is one offered by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon.

House Bill 563 would establish the School Construction Matching Grant Fund and program for the purpose of awarding matching grants, on a competitive basis, to local school boards that demonstrate poor school building conditions, commitment and need. The bill permits the state Board of Education to transfer sums from the Literary Fund to the School Construction Matching Grant Fund and for the Department of Education to use such sums to provide matching grants.

A proposed House substitute would rely on the gaming revenues generated by the state’s casinos rather than tapping into the Literary Fund.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.