School construction, except road, on schedule

BRISTOL, Va. — Construction remains on schedule for the city’s new elementary school, but issues have stunted progress on a new access road.

School Superintendent Keith Perrigan briefed the city School Board Thursday about the progress on the new school currently being built next to Van Pelt Elementary during the board’s annual organizational meeting.

“We are on schedule everywhere, but the access road,” Perrigan said Thursday. “Even if we get caught up on the access road, the paving companies are no longer making pavement so it will be March at the earliest before that access road gets paved.”

The new road intersects Suncrest Drive just west of the city fire station and was designed to follow the hillside contour of Suncrest Park, just north of the existing school building. However crews encountered significant amounts of rock in at least two locations along the route which was originally expected to be completed in October.

Hammering that rock continues both along the road and within the detention pond.

“They continue to make amazing progress. They are almost through with pouring all the floors, the gym walls are going up, the cafeteria walls are going up. You’re starting to see where students are going to be learning science and music and art,” Perrigan said. “It’s cool to see the idea and the design actually come to fruition.”

Steel erectors are expected to arrive next week.

“I know the team onsite is pleased with their progress. That rock is not being very cooperative, but that is an unexpected issue they can deal with and — where we are now — it won’t put anything off schedule,” the superintendent said.

The school is expected to be complete in 2024 and open that August.

In other matters, Perrigan outlined the schedule for developing the division’s fiscal 2023-24 operating budget.

“The governor’s proposed budget is a really strong educational budget. Based on required local effort and match, there is an increase in what the state is requiring the locality to put in, especially here in Bristol,” Perrigan said.

“I look forward to working with the city manager and the CFO to come up with a plan to make sure our students have everything they need to be successful while also understanding the dilemma we face together as a city,” he said.

City leaders have warned this will likely be a demanding budget season given the expected substantial, as-yet unbudgeted costs for multiple projects at the city’s shuttered quarry landfill — compounded with a minimized revenue stream for the solid waste department’s operating budget.

The school system plans to host a budget hearing in February then present the document for School Board approval in March, followed by a presentation to the City Council.

Prior to the meeting, the four board members elected in November took the oath of office. They then unanimously selected Randy Alvis to remain as chair for this year and Breanne Forbes Hubbard became vice chair.